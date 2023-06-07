Coroner identifies victim from Spartanburg County crash

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced that one person passed away following a crash Tuesday.

Officials said the crash happened near Reidville Road Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the victim was taken to the hospital following the crash and sadly passed away at 5:03 p.m. The Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 45-year-old Penny Cudd from Greer.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the crash. We will update this story as officials give new details.

