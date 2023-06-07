Coroner responding to deadly motorcycle crash near Easley

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Greenville Highway near Easley.

Officials said the crash was between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

According to officials, details are limited as crews investigate the crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Asheville cousins buying brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Rushingbrook Children's Choir singing at the U.S. Capitol.
Greenville Co. children’s choir performance at U.S. Capitol cut short by police
Body found in Spartanburg County lake
Spartanburg Co. Coroner identifies body found in lake

Latest News

Council meeting
Greenville County Council approved millage rate increase, after packed public hearing
Children's choir singing the National Anthem at the Capitol was interrupted due to a...
Donald Trump invites Greenville Co. children’s choir to perform at rally
Council meeting
Contentious council meeting held in Greenville County
Non-profit holds festival to honor AAPI Heritage month