Coroner responding to deadly motorcycle crash near Easley
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said officials are responding to a crash along Greenville Highway near Easley.
Officials said the crash was between a motorcyclist and a vehicle.
According to officials, details are limited as crews investigate the crash. We will update this story as officials release new details.
