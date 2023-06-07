Deputies seize guns, cash, fentanyl during search in Anderson Co.

David Whitmire Jr.
David Whitmire Jr.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies executed a search warrant at an apartment near Pendleton.

Deputies said they searched the suspect’s car and apartment along Highway 76 in May.

According to deputies, during the search, they found three guns, 150 pressed fentanyl pills, cash and over 280 grams of marijuana. Deputies added that some of the marijuana was in Pac-Man disposable vape pens.

The suspect, David Whitmire Jr. was charged with trafficking fentanyl and booked into the Anderson County Detention Center.

