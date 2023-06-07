Gaffney Bakery, LLC bringing jobs to Cherokee Co.

(envato)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Gaffney Bakery, LLC plans to start operations in Cherokee Co., according to the South Carolina Governor’s Office.

Officials say the bakery’s $96 million investment will create more than 260 new jobs.

“We are pleased that Gaffney Bakery, LLC decided to establish in South Carolina. With our pro-business environment, robust workforce and first-class resources, South Carolina is well-versed in supporting new and existing businesses, says Governor Henry McMaster.

Officials say the bakery plans to buy an existing facility located at 131 Corporate Drive in Gaffney and make renovations to assist in making of frozen bakery products.

Officials say operations should be online by the middle of next year, and people interested in employment should visit readySC in late 2023 and early 2024 for job postings.

