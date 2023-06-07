Global internet leader Itron to expand operations to Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Commerce announced that a global industrial internet of things leader that innovates the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, plans to expand its operations to the Upstate.

The company Itron is planning a capital expenditure of $28.5 million over three years that will create nearly 100 new jobs in the the Oconee County area.

“We are extremely proud to see another Itron expansion in South Carolina. As a long-standing partner, Itron has served South Carolina for years, providing opportunities to the Oconee County community. Congratulations Itron, on continued success in the state.” said Governor Henry McMaster.

The internet company serves more than 100 countries and enables utilities and cities to safely, securely and reliably deliver critical infrastructure solutions. The company’s portfolio of smart networks, software, services, meters and sensors helps its customers better manage their critical infrastructure.

Working to create a more resourceful world, Itron strives to improve quality of life, while ensuring the safety and well-being of million of people around the globe.

“Itron’s Oconee plant has a long history of manufacturing excellence and is known for its commitment to quality. Through past acquisitions, we have been located in the area for more than 50 years. We are proud of our roots here and look forward to expanding our operations,” said Itron North America Operations Director and Oconee Plant Manager Vijay Rajaram.

The company plans to expand its existing facility and establish a Center of Excellence for manufacturing operations in North America. The company will reconfigure the plant to include manufacturing for gas and water endpoints, which collect and transmit meter data.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

