Greenville County Council approved millage rate increase, after packed public hearing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday night was one of the largest crowds Greenville County Council has ever seen. More than 100 people spilled outside of chambers into the lobby. It was all about the budget for the next two years and a proposed tax increase—the first one in 30 years.

The focus was surrounding an increase on property taxes, specifically the county’s millage rate.

“Why am I not so concerned about the tax increase? Well, I’m willing to give up my quality of life for someone else’s,” said one women speaking in favor of the increase.

“So we’ve seen economic growth, and you haven’t had to do a tax increase until now, why come?” said a man speaking against the increase.

It wasn’t unanimous on council either. Council members Steve Shaw and stan Tzouvelekas presented more than 10 amendments to the budget, cutting funding in some areas trying to avoid a tax increase.

“Everybody’s gonna pay higher taxes so if you’re renting a place your rents gonna go up, a business your prices are going to go up. so my research of the things that we’re proposing to do is that it’s going to increase prices and it’s gonna hit the poor,” said Shaw.

Shaw proposed 7 amendments including; cutting Greenlink and affordable housing funding while also prioritizing veterans to get new housing created. Also placing a hiring freeze county staff including deputies and EMS. And eliminating $2.5 million from the Natural Resources Fund which will fund Lake Conestee Dam repairs

Those ideas were not received well from everyone on council, leading to confrontation mostly aimed at Shaw.

“This is just politics. You’re not actually concerned about doing what’s right,” said Councilman Chris Harrison to Shaw during the meeting.

In the end, 8 council members presented a joint list of 12 minor cuts that would lower the millage rate from a proposed 11 percent increase to a 7 percent increase. Councilman Ennis Fant says without an increase, the county would be $21 million dollars short.

“There’s no way to fund county government at a reasonable level without a tax increase, and anybody who’s afraid to that, don’t worry about the next election, go home now, quit,” said Fant.

The budget with the millage rate increased by 7 percent ---passed 8 to 4. The reduction amendments are on behalf of council members Tripp, Kirven, Fant, Harrison, Mitchell, Semen, Barnes and Bradley, including;

Reduce health insurance premiums by $3 million

Reduce transfer from General Fund to Capital projects for informations technology, register of deeds historical documents, TR maintenance camp roof replacement, video laryngoscopy. Totaling a $1.4 million.

Reduce solid waste millage rate by 0.5 mils

Reduce medical charities funding by $500,000.

Reduce parks, rec, and tourism millage rate by 0.5



Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.