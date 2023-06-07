Man charged with murder in 2022 fight that turned deadly

Scottie Lindsay
Scottie Lindsay(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said a man has been charged with murder after a fight that turned to a deadly shooting in 2022.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Scottie Dale Lindsay is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to deputies, Lindsay was involved in a fight that turned deadly on May 1, 2022 and resulted in the death of 22-year-old Demetrius Nigerian Wood.

Lindsay was taken into custody with the help of the United States Marshall Service in Charlotte, North Carolina several weeks ago, deputies said.

He was extradited back to South Carolina on Tuesday and appeared in bond court Wednesday morning.

Lindsay’s bond was denied and he remains at the Cherokee County Detention Center.

