North Greenville eliminated from NCAA DII tournament with loss to Southern N.H.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball was eliminated from the NCAA DII tournament Wednesday following an 8-4 loss to Southern N.H.

The game remained close for most of the afternoon until Southern N.H. put up 4 runs in the 8th inning.

Pat Monteith led the way for the Crusaders on offense, going 3-4 with 2 RBIs.

On the defensive side of the ball, North Greenville’s pitchers struggled as they gave up 8 runs and 11 hits.

With today’s loss, the defending champs’ season is over. Overall the team finished with a record of 49-10.

