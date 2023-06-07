North Greenville falls to Angelo State in NCAA DII tournament

North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville Baseball(FOX Carolina)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Greenville baseball fell 6-2 to Angelo State Tuesday night in the 2023 NCAA DII baseball tournament.

The Crusaders struggled from the plate throughout the game, as Angelo State allowed just two runs and five hits.

On the other side of the ball, Angelo State put up six runs to secure the win.

Next, North Greenville will take on Southern New Hampshire in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The winner of that matchup will then need to defeat Angelo State twice to advance to the championship series.

