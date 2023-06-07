Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office explained a loud boom that was hear across Anderson County Wednesday morning.

Several viewers reached out saying they heard a “loud boom” just before noon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, said once the military completes production and goes through inspections on F-18′s, war fighter pilots are brought in to test fly the planes which is what caused a sonic boom.

The flight path goes over Belton, Honea Path and other parts of Anderson County.

