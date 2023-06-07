Police looking for missing 17-year-old with autism in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department is looking for a missing 17-year-old.

According to the department, Scott Raymond Dwyer was last seen at 481 North Main Street around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

Dwyer is described as six foot five and 185 pounds. He was last wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with a gray stripe.

Police said Dwyer has autism and is very antisocial.

Anyone with information on where Scott Dwyer might be is asked to call the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-429-4108.

