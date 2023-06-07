Satterfield family attorneys file response to Murdaugh’s attempt to rescind confession

The court documents say Gloria Satterfield’s heirs should’ve received about $2.8 million after other fees were deducted but they “were not paid a dime.”(WIS TV)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorneys representing the family of Alex Murdaugh’s former housekeeper announced that they recently filed a memorandum opposing Alex Murdaugh’s recent motion to rescind confessions he made regarding Gloria Satterfield’s death.

Bland Richter announced the filing in the following statement.

“Bland Richter is pleased to announce that it has filed the Satterfield’s Memorandum in Opposition and Motion for Sanctions to Alex Murdaugh’s Motion to be relieved from his judgment he gave to the Satterfield’s in the amount of 4.3 million dollars in May of 2022. In his Motion, Murdaugh advanced what he alleges are “novel” legal theories (we say they are non-sensical) as to why he should be allowed to dishonor the $4.3 Million judgment he confessed to the Satterfields for having stolen the money they were to receive from the death of their mother from both Lloyds of London and Nautilus Insurance Companies.  The attached Memorandum in Opposition takes down the house of Murdaugh brick by brick, exposing that he tried to play the public and the courts by trafficking more half-truths and misrepresentations to the Court. The Memorandum speaks for itself and we look forward to a future hearing on the merits of the issues raised.”

This latest filing was in response to Murdaugh’s motion to petition the court to vacate the judgment because, according to the filings, if the insurance company that initially sent him the money obtains a judgment against him as they seek to retrieve it, “the only effect will be to reduce funds available to Mr. Murdaugh’s many other victims.”

Murdaugh’s former housekeeper Gloria Satterfield died in 2018 after allegedly falling at the Murdaugh’s Colleton County property.

Satterfield’s family received millions from a subsequent wrongful death suit. However, Murdaugh later confessed that he stole the settlement money from Nautilus, his insurance company, and admitted to owing the Satterfields more than $4.3 million.

Murdaugh also initially reported that Satterfield’s fall was caused by his dogs but later admitted that this was a lie as well.

