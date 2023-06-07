Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of a teenager in 2022.

Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons, 18, was shot and killed at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29, 2022. Two other victims were also hurt in the shooting.

Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC. (Provided by family)

After her death, Mikial Ferguson was arrested and charged with murder. Charges against him are still pending.

Mikial Ferguson is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in December. (Anderson Co. Detention Center)

On Wednesday, officers said Nigel Barner was also charged in connection with the investigation. FOX Carolina is working to learn more about the new charges he faces.

Barner was already in custody for charges from January for burglary, grand larceny and armed robbery, according to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Nigel Barner (Anderson Co. Detention Center)

Clemons brother, 19-year-old Shy’Heem Clemons, was killed in gun violence months before her. He died at the hospital after a shooting in July 2022 at the Anderson Mall.

Shy'heem Clemons (Provided by family)

