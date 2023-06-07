Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of a teenager in 2022.

Imani Yasmine Sade Clemons, 18, was shot and killed at Fairview Gardens apartments on Dec. 29, 2022. Two other victims were also hurt in the shooting.

Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.(Provided by family)

After her death, Mikial Ferguson was arrested and charged with murder. Charges against him are still pending.

Mikial Ferguson is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in...
Mikial Ferguson is charged with murder after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in December.(Anderson Co. Detention Center)

On Wednesday, officers said Nigel Barner was also charged in connection with the investigation. FOX Carolina is working to learn more about the new charges he faces.

Barner was already in custody for charges from January for burglary, grand larceny and armed robbery, according to the Anderson County Detention Center.

Nigel Barner
Nigel Barner(Anderson Co. Detention Center)

Clemons brother, 19-year-old Shy’Heem Clemons, was killed in gun violence months before her. He died at the hospital after a shooting in July 2022 at the Anderson Mall.

Shy'heem Clemons
Shy'heem Clemons(Provided by family)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Earthquake confirmed in SC Midlands
Eric Rashun Jones
GRAPHIC: Violence, drug addiction used to force women into sex trafficking in SC
Police responding to standoff in downtown Greenville
Police: Armed suspect accused of damaging property arrested in downtown Greenville
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says

Latest News

Groundbreaking for new Union medical center campus
Coroner identifies pedestrian hit by car in Greenwood County
Lane closures on I-85 for emergency repairs impacting traffic.
Emergency repairs along I-85 to impact traffic in Greenville Co.
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley