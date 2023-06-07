Two injured following shooting in Greenville Co., deputies investigating

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating following a shooting that injured two people Tuesday night.

Deputies said they responded to Furman Hall Road around 10:37 p.m. after someone reported the shooting.

According to deputies, they arrived at the scene and found two victims suffering from at least one gunshot wound. They added that both victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Deputies are investigating this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

