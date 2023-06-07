Upstate fireman hurt in April fire released from hospital

A fireman who was injured in a fire that happened in Boiling Springs on April 18 has been released
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A fireman who was injured in a fire that happened in Boiling Springs on April 18 has been released from the hospital.

The fire took place at a vacant house along Old Furnace Road. Officials said the collapsed roof made the situation more difficult and took crews longer to extinguish the fire.

Two people were injured during the fire, with one of them being Cherokee Springs Fire Department firefighter Matthew Knight.

On June 7, Knight’s family said he was released from the hospital after having seven surgeries.

Family, friends and coworkers lined up outside the building to congratulate Knight on a successful recovery.

