Avelo Airlines offering flight to Orlando from GSP

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Avelo Airlines is now offering flights from the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) to Orlando just in time for the summer.

The airline says its part of their mission to provide affordable and convenient service in the sky.

“We chose Greenville-Spartanburg because of the incredible growth and the demographics and the opportunities that this area offers not only for customers in Greenville Spartanburg to travel to some of our destinations but also to the opportunity to bring customers to this region,” Avelo’s head of customer experience and people said.

The nonstop service between GSP and Orlando began June 7 at $39 as a one-way fare.

