Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park

(Source: Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff and Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A 16-year-old from North Carolina drowned while at Huntington Beach State Park earlier this week, according to an official.

Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway said Tre’Sean Snow, of Fayetteville, North Carolina, died Tuesday while visiting the park with friends. Ridgeway said Snow noticed another child struggling on a bodyboard and went to help them. He was then overtaken by a current and drowned.

Snow was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said Midway Fire Rescue was called to the scene. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources also confirmed to WMBF News that officers were called to the scene, but the recovery had been made by the time officers arrived.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church

Latest News

Generic image of cash
‘I started screaming’: Anderson grandmother wins $300K on scratch-off
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult
Deputies: NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult
Generic police lights
Police investigating after one person shot in Mauldin