Deputies investigating bomb threat at Pickens County plant

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a bomb threat was called into the Imperial Die Casting plant near Liberty.

Deputies said they are currently working on clearing the building and investigating.

According to deputies, an unknown person called in the threat around 1:30 p.m.

Deputies didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

