Deputies looking for Anderson Co. woman missing since Feb.

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman whose family last heard from her in February.

29-year-old Callie Bailey was last seen along Missy Jo Drive in Easley, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey is described as five foot three and has tattoos on her back and ribcage.

Anyone with information on where Callie Bailey might be is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-07360.

