Deputies looking for Anderson Co. woman missing since Feb.

Callie Bailey
Callie Bailey(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman whose family last heard from her in February.

29-year-old Callie Bailey was last seen along Missy Jo Drive in Easley, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Bailey is described as five foot three and has tattoos on her back and ribcage.

Anyone with information on where Callie Bailey might be is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400 and reference case number 2023-07360.

