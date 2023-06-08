Deputies: NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Marion has been charged for sharing private pictures of an adult.

The Sheriff’s Office said on May 13, a woman reported private images of herself being shared on social media by 30-year-old Jesse James Dellinger.

Dellinger was charged with four counts of felonious disclosure of private images of an adult.

