Deputies: NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult

NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Marion has been charged for sharing private pictures of an adult.

The Sheriff’s Office said on May 13, a woman reported private images of herself being shared on social media by 30-year-old Jesse James Dellinger.

Dellinger was charged with four counts of felonious disclosure of private images of an adult.

