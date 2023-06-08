Deputies searching for missing McDowell County man

Roby Greer
Roby Greer(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies said 46-year-old Roby Greer was last seen on June 3 at his home on NC-226 in Woodlawn.

Greer is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He has a cross and two dice tattooed on his chest. He may be driving a green moped.

Investigators said they don’t know what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235.

