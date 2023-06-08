Georgia widow claims police in Colorado failed to respond to husband’s plea for help

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia widow is seeking justice and accountability after her husband was killed in Colorado Springs.

According to text messages obtained by KKTV, Talija Campbell reportedly received a message from her husband, Qualin Campbell just after 2 p.m. on June 2. In the message, Campbell wrote “911. Send Please!” The text message included a location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

Talija alleges police did not respond to her 911 call about the hostage situation.

“I stated that I believed my husband is being held hostage. I gave them the exact address. I gave them a description of the man. All I wanted was for someone to check on my husband. There was no sense of urgency in her [911 dispatch] voice. So I decided to drive to his location to check. When I pulled up to the parking lot, I could see his car and I started to immediately panic,” Talija said during a news conference Thursday.

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

Talija emotionally recalled finding the courage to open the car door to see if her husband was alive.

“I put my fingers on his pulse and I couldn’t feel anything,” she said. “It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood.”

Qualin was found dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The couple, who are originally from Newnan, Georgia, had just moved to the area last year. Campbell was a father and graduate of the University of West Georgia.

“He was a protector,” Talija said, describing her husband as a quiet, peaceful man and loving father.

Talija Campbell’s lawyers claim police reports “fail to mention” that Talija had called 911 nearly an hour before he was found dead.

Campbell is now demanding answers from authorities. This is a developing story.

