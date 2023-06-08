Georgia widow claims police in Colorado failed to respond to husband’s plea for help

“It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood.”
Law firm shares text messages from a Georgia man reportedly the victim of a shooting in...
Law firm shares text messages from a Georgia man reportedly the victim of a shooting in Colorado Springs.(Wukela Communications media handout)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRING, Colo. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia widow is seeking justice and accountability after her husband was killed in Colorado Springs.

According to text messages obtained by KKTV, Talija Campbell reportedly received a message from her husband, Qualin Campbell just after 2 p.m. on June 2. In the message, Campbell wrote “911. Send Please!” The text message included a location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

Talija alleges police did not respond to her 911 call about the hostage situation.

“I stated that I believed my husband is being held hostage. I gave them the exact address. I gave them a description of the man. All I wanted was for someone to check on my husband. There was no sense of urgency in her [911 dispatch] voice. So I decided to drive to his location to check. When I pulled up to the parking lot, I could see his car and I started to immediately panic,” Talija said during a news conference Thursday.

WATCH THE FULL NEWS CONFERENCE HERE:

A Georgia widow is seeking justice and accountability after her husband was killed in Colorado Springs.

Talija emotionally recalled finding the courage to open the car door to see if her husband was alive.

“I put my fingers on his pulse and I couldn’t feel anything,” she said. “It was me that had to try to perform CPR on my husband in a pool of blood.”

Qualin was found dead from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The couple, who are originally from Newnan, Georgia, had just moved to the area last year. Campbell was a father and graduate of the University of West Georgia.

“He was a protector,” Talija said, describing her husband as a quiet, peaceful man and loving father.

Talija Campbell’s lawyers claim police reports “fail to mention” that Talija had called 911 nearly an hour before he was found dead.

Campbell is now demanding answers from authorities. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

Latest News

Overturned concrete truck blocks Pine Street in Spartanburg
U-Haul chase leads to arrests in Greenville
Police said suspects in a stolen U-Haul led them on a chase that ended on Woodruff Road.
Police searching for stolen U-Haul after chase in Greenville
Dog shot in Greer
Security footage shows moments leading up to dog being shot in Greer
Police search stolen U-Haul after chase in Greenville