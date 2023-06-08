‘He wants to go home’: Wheelchair-bound firefighter works to recover after being injured in crash

Ghadi Cole was riding his motorcycle when he was hit by a vehicle while sitting at a red light.
By Winnie Dortch and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A firefighter in Ohio is continuing to recover after police said he was hit by a drunk driver last month.

WOIO reports 44-year-old Ghadi Cole has speech, physical and occupational therapy everyday at the Metro Health Rehabilitation Institute.

Cole was riding his motorcycle the night of May 12 when he was hit by a vehicle while sitting at a red light.

Police say 52-year-old Ali Akram, who was drunk, smacked into Cole’s motorcycle. He has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular assault and two counts of OVI, according to officials.

After the crash, Cole had 40 staples in his head, which have since been removed. He also suffered a damaged spinal cord and double vision in his right eye.

Cole’s mother, Claudette Cole, said watching him go through therapy is “grueling” and “hard to watch.”

“He doesn’t even want to come outside because it reminds him of what he could do, he would be doing,” she said.

Claudette Cole said her son is emotionally fragile after the crash, so a family member, friend or firefighter is at his bedside 24/7.

“We try to keep his spirits up so he has the energy to fight,” Claudette Cole said.

Ghadi Cole also has not seen his 12-year-old daughter since the accident.

“He’s kind of not wanting her to be frightened by his appearance,” Claudette Cole said.

Ghadi Cole has been with the Cleveland Fire Department for more than two decades and Oakwood Fire Department for 19 years part-time.

Ghadi Cole’s coworkers are planning to prep his house for his return.

“They’re talking about looking at a ramp to get into the house and what they need to do in the house to make it ready for him,” Claudette Cole said.

Ghadi Cole is adjusting to life in a wheelchair, but his mother believes he will walk again.

“I have to believe that. Because if you won’t believe, it won’t happen,” Claudette Cole said.

Ghadi Cole wants to come home on June 30, his 45th birthday. However, doctors believe he will be ready to leave July 6.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

Latest News

Overturned concrete truck blocks Pine Street in Spartanburg
U-Haul chase leads to arrests in Greenville
Authorities confirmed Thursday that human remains found in a remote area of southern Minnesota...
Missing Minnesota woman’s remains found in woods, leading to ex-boyfriend’s arrest
Where next? Hazardous haze expands of the US
FILE - Joran van der Sloot arrives to the courtroom for his sentence at San Pedro prison in...
Main suspect in 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway arrives in US from Peru to face charges