‘I started screaming’: Anderson grandmother wins $300K on scratch-off

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A stop that an Anderson woman made for her grandson turned into a big win.

The grandmother said her grandson asked her to stop at KP Foodmart on East River Street. While at the store, she bought a $10 scratch-off ticket for the Multiplier Surge game.

When she scratched it, she learned she won a $300,000 prize.

“I was sitting down at home, scratching the ticket I bought and all of sudden there it was,” she said. “I started screaming.”

She has always wanted to start her own business and said the win could make it happen.

Lottery officials said there are three more $300,000 top prizes in Multiplier Surge — odds of winning at 1 in 900,000.

