‘I started screaming’: Anderson grandmother wins $300K on scratch-off

Generic image of cash
Generic image of cash(Arizona's Family)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A stop that an Anderson woman made for her grandson turned into a big win.

The grandmother said her grandson asked her to stop at KP Foodmart on East River Street. While at the store, she bought a $10 scratch-off ticket for the Multiplier Surge game.

When she scratched it, she learned she won a $300,000 prize.

“I was sitting down at home, scratching the ticket I bought and all of sudden there it was,” she said.  “I started screaming.”

She has always wanted to start her own business and said the win could make it happen.

Lottery officials said there are three more $300,000 top prizes in Multiplier Surge — odds of winning at 1 in 900,000.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church

Latest News

‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult
Deputies: NC man charged with disclosure of private images of adult
Generic police lights
Police investigating after one person shot in Mauldin