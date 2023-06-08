‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home

Greenville Humane Society said Buster is their longest resident
For more than 7 months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For more than 7 months, a retriever mix named Buster has been patiently waiting at the Greenville Humane Society to find his forever home.

The Humane Society, which is featuring Buster on its social media accounts this week, said he is their longest resident “by a stretch.”

Buster, a 2.5-year-old retriever mix, has been waiting for more than 7 months to find an...
Buster, a 2.5-year-old retriever mix, has been waiting for more than 7 months to find an adoptive family.(Greenville Humane Society)

The two-and-a-half-year-old pup enjoys playing with most other dogs and already has some training. He knows the commands sit, down, touch and leave it. He likes to hold his own leash when he’s walked.

“He’s a little bit weird, but aren’t we all?” the Greenville Humane Society posted. “While we’d selfishly keep him forever, we know he’d really prefer to find a family that will love his weird self forever.”

Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for his forever family.(Greenville Humane Society)

If you would like to meet Buster, the Greenville Humane Society adoption center is open during the following hours:

  • Monday - Friday: Noon to 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Click here if you would like to donate to the care of Buster and other animals at the Greenville Humane Society.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

Latest News

17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
What's for dinner? Mediterranean Turkey Meatballs
CHIK-FIL-A PEACH MILKSHAKE
‘To peach their own’: Summer favorite returns to Chick-Fil-A’s menu next week
Angela Childers
Report: Woman charged in meth trafficking ring used drugs in home detention