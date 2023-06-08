Police searching for stolen U-Haul after chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after investigators say a driver in a stolen U-Haul led officers on a chase on Thursday afternoon.

Two suspects were taken into custody on Woodruff Road near I-385. Police said the U-Haul they were driving was stolen from Stafford County, Virginia on May 13.

A law enforcement presence is in the parking lot near Fuddrucker’s and Lieu’s Chinese Bistro due to the incident.

Witnesses who were at the restaurants said one person was taken into custody without incident but the other ran away on foot before being detained.

