Man facing multiple charges in Asheville after allegedly abducting children

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing multiple charges following a lengthy investigation into two of his alleged victims.

Officers said Brendan Poole of Florida was taken into custody on June 7 and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of indecent liberties with a child, two counts of abduction of children, two counts of assault by strangulation, and two counts of attempted second-degree forcible sex offense.

According to officers, Poole was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $1,000,000 bond (or $100,000 to a bondsman).

Officers encouraged anyone who may have been a victim or has information regarding similar incidents to contact police at 828-252-1110. People can also submit tips anonymously by using the TIP2APD app or texting TIP2APD to 847411.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.