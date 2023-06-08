No charges filed after dog shot in Greer subdivision

The Greer Police Department said no charges were filed after a dog was shot in a Greer neighborhood Wednesday night
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers began investigating Wednesday night after a dog was reportedly shot in Greer.

Officers said they responded to the Chartwell Estates subdivision Wednesday night around 7:15 p.m. after someone reported gunshots.

According to officers, they arrived at the scene and found that a dog was shot after reportedly charging toward a father and daughter walking to the front door of the house the dog lived in.

Officers stated that the father who shot the dog told them he was attempting to go to the front door with his daughter to speak to his neighbor when the dog got out and went toward them.

The father told officers that his daughter got scared and jumped on the hood of a car in the driveway. He reported that he continued to back away from the dog. However, the dog continued to advance toward him, so he shot it in the leg. Officers said the father and daughter told them they feared for their safety as the dog moved toward them. They added that the father did have a valid concealed weapons permit.

The dog’s owner told officers that the dog was taken to the emergency veterinarian clinic for treatment. He also explained that the dog was inside the house before the incident but could open the door itself.

The dog’s owner also shared security footage from the incident with FOX Carolina and gave their side of the story.

Officers investigated the incident and later determined that the facts of the case did not support criminal charges.

