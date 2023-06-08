Officers respond to scene in Mauldin Wednesday night

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mauldin Police dispatch said officers responded to a scene near E Butler Road and Brookhill Pl.

Officials said details are limited as officials investigate the situation.

Neighbors near the scene reported hearing gunshots shortly before officers arrived.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen
Timothy Smith, 43 and Elisha Henderson, 41
Couple sentenced following 2018 shooting that severely injured man

Latest News

Summer food insecurity
Sonic boom heard in the Upstate
Budweiser Clydesdales in Greenville to honor scholarship recipient
Sexual assault suspect arrested along I-85