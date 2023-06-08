Poor air quality continues, First Alert Weather Day for western NC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Today is First Alert Weather Day for western North Carolina due to poor air quality.

First Alert Headlines

Poor air quality in western NC due to wildfire smoke

High pressure brings sunshine and pleasant conditions through Saturday

Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon into Monday

First Alert Weather Day, Thursday (WHNS)

With an Air Quality Alert in effect again today for western North Carolina, it is also a First Alert Weather Day for that part of our area. High levels of wildfire smoke remain in the air, and could be dangerous for people with respiratory or heart issues. Limit time outside and avoid strenuous activity as much as possible. Smoke levels across the rest of our air will stay below unsafe levels, but there will still be enough to produce hazy skies.

Air Quality Alert until midnight (WHNS)

Clouds will continue to decease where they haven’t already, leaving us with partly to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon in the wake of Wednesday night’s cold front. Additional showers are no longer expected, so we can do our best to enjoy a pleasant afternoon amid the smoky conditions. Highs will top out in the mid 70s to around 80 degrees, with unusually low levels of humidity for early June.

Afternoon Forecast, Thursday (WHNS)

High pressure will continue to settle in over the region tonight. Combined with the drier air, temps will take an unseasonably cool turn. Upstate lows will come to a stop in the mid 50s for the most part, while folks in the mountains will likely wake up to middle and upper 40s tomorrow!

Friday closes out the work week on a pleasant note with high pressure remaining in control. We’ll look for mostly sunny skies, with seasonably warm highs in the low to mid 80s and low humidity. So nice, we’ll do it twice with nearly identical weather expected on Saturday!

3-Day Outlook (WHNS)

You know the rule for weekends this year, though: some rain has to fall somewhere in our area before the end of Sunday. This will hold true with the second half of the weekend starting off sunny, followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. If you have outdoor plans, try to shift them earlier if you can to avoid running into any downpours! The unsettled weather will continue into Monday with showers and thunderstorms likely on and off throughout the day. Highs will remain in the 80s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 5:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

