Report: Woman charged in meth trafficking ring used drugs in home detention

Angela Childers
Angela Childers(Spartanburg Co. Detention Center)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who used methamphetamine while on home detention after she was arrested in a drug trafficking bust is back in jail.

Angela Childers, 41, was one of seven people charged with conspiracy to traffic meth in February. Investigators said an inmate was coordinating the sale of drugs from inside the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Childers was placed on home detention while out on bond. According to an incident report from the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a home detention check on Wednesday and did not locate any apparent contraband.

However, deputies said when they questioned Childers about her ability to pass a drug test, she admitted to taking unprescribed Lortab and methamphetamine while on home detention.

Childers was taken back into custody and transported to the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

