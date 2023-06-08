Spartanburg road partially blocked after concrete truck overturns

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department said a wreck involving an overturned concrete truck has traffic partially blocked on Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses said around 10:45 a.m., a commercial concrete truck traveling north on Pine Street flipped on its side.

While it was overturning, the truck crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit an SUV and commercial transfer truck. The driver of the concrete truck was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews cleaned up concrete, fuel and oil that spilled on the roadway due to the crash.

As of 1:45 p.m., police said southbound traffic on North Pine Street is still blocked. Officers are helping direct traffic.

