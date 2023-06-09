Furman’s Jackie Carson leaving Paladins for new role with ACC

Furman head coach Jackie Carson directs her team against Mercer in the first half of an NCAA...
Furman head coach Jackie Carson directs her team against Mercer in the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball championship game for the Southern Conference tournament, Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Asheville, N.C. (AP Photo/Kathy Kmonicek)(Kathy Kmonicek | AP)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman women’s basketball head coach Jackie Carson is heading to a new role with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after 12 years with the Paladins.

Carson will now be the Senior Associate Commissioner for ACC women’s basketball.

In the new role, Carson will serve in the ACC’s Leadership Team, oversee the annual Ally ACC women’s basketball tournament, help teams develop schedules, and help negotiate with national television partners.

Carson played for the lady Paladin’s basketball team from 1996-2000 and would go on to have an assistant coach job at James Madison University until returning to her alma mater in 2010. Through her 12-year tenure as a coach, she earned a 2nd place finish in the Southern Conference in 2014, a WBI Quarterfinals finish in 2018 and finished with an overall record of 205-197.

Following the announcement, Carson released a statement on social media about her time at Furman.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Graduation speech going viral for speaking out on Christian faith
Upstate graduate's speech going viral for sharing Christian faith
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley
17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash in Easley, coroner says
Imani Clemons, 18, was killed in a shooting at Fairview Apartments in Anderson, SC.
Second suspect charged in death of Anderson teen

Latest News

North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville eliminated from NCAA DII tournament with loss to Southern N.H.
North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville falls to Angelo State in NCAA DII tournament
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
When and where to watch Gamecocks baseball super regional
CCU falls to Duke in ‘winner-take-all’ rematch in Conway Regional