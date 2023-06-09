Furman’s Jackie Carson leaving Paladins for new role with ACC

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Furman women’s basketball head coach Jackie Carson is heading to a new role with the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) after 12 years with the Paladins.

Carson will now be the Senior Associate Commissioner for ACC women’s basketball.

In the new role, Carson will serve in the ACC’s Leadership Team, oversee the annual Ally ACC women’s basketball tournament, help teams develop schedules, and help negotiate with national television partners.

Carson played for the lady Paladin’s basketball team from 1996-2000 and would go on to have an assistant coach job at James Madison University until returning to her alma mater in 2010. Through her 12-year tenure as a coach, she earned a 2nd place finish in the Southern Conference in 2014, a WBI Quarterfinals finish in 2018 and finished with an overall record of 205-197.

Following the announcement, Carson released a statement on social media about her time at Furman.

