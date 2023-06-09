Governor McMaster issues “PowerSC” executive order during Energy Summit

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster hosted an Energy summit where he issued Executive Order 2023-18, establishing the PowerSC Energy Resources and Economic Development Interagency Working Group (PowerSC).

Officials said PowerSC will work with the state’s energy stakeholders to develop strategic plans to ensure South Carolina has the energy capacity to meet the needs of the state’s economic development and population growth.

The order was issued Friday during a day-long summit at the University of South Carolina Alumni Center.

PowerSC will assist with developing an updated state energy plan with the Office of Regulatory Staff, facilitating additional coordination between the state’s utility providers, and assessing opportunities to incorporate additional nuclear power production and natural gas pipeline or generation capacity.

“South Carolina has enjoyed unprecedented economic success and population growth in recent years, and with that success comes a need for greater energy generation,” said Governor Henry McMaster, “By establishing PowerSC, we ensure that South Carolina can meet these increased energy demands while also keeping energy costs low for consumers and ratepayers.”

Officials said PowerSC will identify opportunities to improve state licensing and permitting processes related to energy infrastructure, evaluate building codes to recommend modifications to enhance energy efficiency and work with industry stakeholders, education providers, and other state agencies to evaluate supply gaps in the state’s energy workforce.

PowerSC will be compromised of the following state agencies

Office of the Governor

Office of Regulatory Staff, including the Energy Office

Environmental Affairs Administration, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control

Division of Land, Water, and Conservation, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources

South Carolina Department of Transportation

South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce

South Carolina Office of Resilience

South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation

The executive order works hand-in-hand with Executive Order 2022-31, which established the S.C. EV Economic Development Initiative.

The order states it will go into effect immediately.

You can find a copy of the full executive order below:

