Kickoff time, TV info announced for Coastal Carolina-Army game

(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Another game time is set for Coastal Carolina as the countdown continues toward college football season.

The football program announced Friday that the Chanticleers’ road matchup against Army will be played at noon on Nov. 18. It will also be televised on CBS Sports Network.

It will mark the team’s first-ever trip to West Point and the second game between the Chants and Black Knights. Coastal defeated Army last season at Brooks Stadium, 38-28.

2023 COASTAL CAROLINA FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Sept. 2 – at UCLA -- 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 9 – vs. Jacksonville State -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 16 – vs. Duquesne -- 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 21 – vs. Georgia State (Thursday) -- 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Sept. 30 – at Georgia Southern

Oct. 10 – at Appalachian State (Tuesday) -- 7:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Oct. 21 – at Arkansas State

Oct. 28 – vs. Marshall

Nov. 4 – at Old Dominion

Nov. 11 – vs. Texas State

Nov. 18 – at Army -- Noon (CBS Sports Network)

Nov. 25 – vs. James Madison

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

Furman head coach Jackie Carson directs her team against Mercer in the first half of an NCAA...
Furman’s Jackie Carson leaving Paladins for new role with ACC
North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville eliminated from NCAA DII tournament with loss to Southern N.H.
North Greenville Baseball
North Greenville falls to Angelo State in NCAA DII tournament
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
When and where to watch Gamecocks baseball super regional