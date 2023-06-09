LIVE BLOG: Weather delay for South Carolina vs. Florida in Super Regionals Game 1

Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener(WHNS)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, F.L. (FOX Carolina) - Gamecocks men’s baseball continues their run in hopes of making it to the College World Series.

South Carolina was scheduled to play the Florida Gators at 6 p.m. Friday in Gainesville for the first Super Regionals game, but the game is being pushed back due to weather.

First pitch has not been set yet, but the teams hope the weather will be clear around 7 p.m.

FOX Carolina Sports Director Beth Hoole will have live updates below:

Game two is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 at 3 p.m. Coverage will air on ESPN2.

