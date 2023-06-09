Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni and Cheese(Greenville Humane Society)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said Macaroni and Cheese, two yellow labs who were dumped from a truck, are looking for another foster home.

Macaroni and Cheese were initially placed in a foster home on May 18 but due to a family emergency, the dogs had to be brought back to the animal shelter.

RELATED: Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck find foster home

“Cheese is recovering well from her leg surgery and both have received their first heartworm treatment,” the shelter said. “Now, they just need a comfortable place to stay until their next check up.”

The Greenville Humane Society mentioned that Macaroni and Cheese will not be officially available for adoption until they’ve both completed their heartworm treatments and Cheese’s leg is fully healed.

Anyone interested in fostering the two “yellow noodles” can email the Greenville Humane Society’s foster team at foster@greenvillehumane.com.

MORE NEWS: Upstate World War II veteran visits Normandy on D-Day anniversary

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
SCHP: SUV hit and kills pedestrian crossing street in Greenwood
Carlos Lamont Willingham
Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County
National Best Friends Day