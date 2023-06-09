Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said Macaroni and Cheese, two yellow labs who were dumped from a truck, are looking for another foster home.

Macaroni and Cheese were initially placed in a foster home on May 18 but due to a family emergency, the dogs had to be brought back to the animal shelter.

“Cheese is recovering well from her leg surgery and both have received their first heartworm treatment,” the shelter said. “Now, they just need a comfortable place to stay until their next check up.”

The Greenville Humane Society mentioned that Macaroni and Cheese will not be officially available for adoption until they’ve both completed their heartworm treatments and Cheese’s leg is fully healed.

Anyone interested in fostering the two “yellow noodles” can email the Greenville Humane Society’s foster team at foster@greenvillehumane.com.

