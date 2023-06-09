Man accused of attacking two people in Asheville charged

(Unsplash)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a man accused of attacking two people early Thursday morning has been charged.

According to the department, officers were called to the 440 block of Haywood Road around 12:02 a.m. for reports of a stabbing. Upon arrival, the suspect has already fled the scene on foot.

Police said two victims were found, one of which had been stabbed seven times in the neck and face and was taken to Mission hospital to be treated for serious injuries. The second victim that was assaulted was able to stay on the scene and help officers identify the suspect.

After an initial investigation, officers identified Larry Vernon Minish as a suspect.

Minish was taken into custody and charged with the following:

  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill
  • Assault with a Deadly Weapon
  • Resist/ Delay/Obstruct
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Police said Minish is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $251,000.00 secured bond.

MORE NEWS: Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses

