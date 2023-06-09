Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home

James Beavers
James Beavers(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who, for reasons unknown, believed his family was being held against their will in Spartanburg County was arrested Thursday for home invasion.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old James Timothy Beavers trespassed on a property on Damson Street earlier in the week. He wrongly accused the homeowner of holding his wife and children hostage and sexually assaulting them.

Beavers reportedly returned on Thursday, armed with a gun, and kicked in the door. According to the incident report, he walked through the house yelling and asking where his family was. A resident of the house hid in another room and called 911.

He eventually left and hopped the fence outside the house, deputies said.

In the report, investigators described the damaged door, which was found kicked in with the frame completely removed from the interior wall. A lock was also torn from a sliding door on the front of the house.

The incident was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance cameras.

Beavers was arrested at a nearby camper. He is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to personal property and trespass after notice.

He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

Journey and Crew, two horses rescued in an animal cruelty case in Spartanburg County, are now...
Horses recovering after major rescue in Spartanburg County
Horses recovering one year after major rescue in Upstate
Isaiah Quimby
Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Spartanburg County
Carlos Lamont Willingham
Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County