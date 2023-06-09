Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who, for reasons unknown, believed his family was being held against their will in Spartanburg County was arrested Thursday for home invasion.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old James Timothy Beavers trespassed on a property on Damson Street earlier in the week. He wrongly accused the homeowner of holding his wife and children hostage and sexually assaulting them.

Beavers reportedly returned on Thursday, armed with a gun, and kicked in the door. According to the incident report, he walked through the house yelling and asking where his family was. A resident of the house hid in another room and called 911.

He eventually left and hopped the fence outside the house, deputies said.

In the report, investigators described the damaged door, which was found kicked in with the frame completely removed from the interior wall. A lock was also torn from a sliding door on the front of the house.

The incident was captured on the homeowner’s surveillance cameras.

Beavers was arrested at a nearby camper. He is charged with first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, malicious injury to personal property and trespass after notice.

He is being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

