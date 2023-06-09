Rolling into the weekend with beautiful weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Comfortable sunshine with better air quality as we roll into the weekend, but the storms won’t stay away entirely.

First Alert Headlines

Air quality improves

High pressure brings sunshine and pleasant conditions through Saturday

Showers and storms return Sunday afternoon into Monday

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts.

It’s a chilly start in parts of the region this morning, with temps ranging from the 40s across the mountains to mid 50s and low 60s upstate. For some of us, that will probably have you reaching for a light jacket or sweater on your way out the door. Fortunately, we have no other weather-related issues to report, so the weather won’t be making for any travel headaches.

Afternoon Forecast, Friday (WHNS)

More importantly, air quality has improved today. No air quality alerts are in effect, meaning we all can breathe a little easier. High pressure centered over eastern Tennessee will lead to sunny skies all day long, although there will still be enough smoke in the upper atmosphere to create some haze. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon, with low humidity. A beautiful way to send us off into the weekend!

Clear skies will continue tonight, and the lack of humidity will lead us into another round of unseasonably chilly temps. Lows will again dip toward the 40s in the mountains with low and mid 50s for most of us upstate.

Weekend Outlook (WHNS)

Saturday will offer up a repeat of today, with more sun, low humidity, and pleasantly warm highs in the low to mid 80s. It’s Sunday where things will take a turn. The first half of the day will see a mix of sun and clouds, but a new storm system sweeping in from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms back to the region in the afternoon. Severe weather is not expected, but lightning and gusty winds could still prove dangerous for outdoor plans. Get your activities in early to avoid running into any storms! Highs Sunday will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Futuretrack Satellite & Radar, 2:00 PM Sunday (WHNS)

Occasional rain and thunderstorms will continue on Monday as a cold front sweeps across the region. This will make for the first true rainy day we’ve had in quite a while, so be ready to break the rain gear back out and for some tough going on the roads. On a more positive note, the southerly winds produced by this system as it sweeps across the eastern U.S. should help to clear out the wildfire smoke for at least a few days.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.