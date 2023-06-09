SCHP: SUV hit and kills pedestrian crossing street in Greenwood
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday night.
According to troopers, around 10 p.m., an SUV was heading south on U.S. 25 when the driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.
At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.
This is all the information we have at this time.
MORE NEWS: Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.