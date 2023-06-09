SCHP: SUV hit and kills pedestrian crossing street in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday night.

According to troopers, around 10 p.m., an SUV was heading south on U.S. 25 when the driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

This is all the information we have at this time.

