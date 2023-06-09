SCHP: SUV hit and kills pedestrian crossing street in Greenwood

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed by an SUV Tuesday night.

According to troopers, around 10 p.m., an SUV was heading south on U.S. 25 when the driver hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street.

At this time, the coroner’s office has not yet identified the pedestrian.

This is all the information we have at this time.

MORE NEWS: Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

Carlos Lamont Willingham
Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County
National Best Friends Day
Food Truck Friday: Electric Food Truck
Man facing multiple charges in Asheville after allegedly abducting children