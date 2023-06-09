SLED investigating misconduct, larceny allegations involving Oconee Co. deputy

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an investigation involving a captain.

According to SLED, the investigation is related to official misconduct and larceny allegations against Captain Jeff Underwood.

The Sheriff’s Office said Captain Underwood has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is open and active.

