SLED investigating misconduct, larceny allegations involving Oconee Co. deputy

An Investigation is underway.
An Investigation is underway.(WITN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division conduct an investigation involving a captain.

According to SLED, the investigation is related to official misconduct and larceny allegations against Captain Jeff Underwood.

The Sheriff’s Office said Captain Underwood has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This investigation is open and active.

MORE NEWS: Man accused of attacking two people in Asheville charged

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
Man accused of attacking two people in Asheville charged
'God of Carnage' at the Warehouse Theatre
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden in North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses