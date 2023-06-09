Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery on Thursday evening.

Deputies were called to the Citgo Corner Mart on Chesnee Highway around 4:55 p.m. They identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaiah Martin Quimby of Charlotte, who was spotted at a nearby motel.

When deputies arrested Quimby, they said he confessed to the robbery. He is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

All of the stolen money was recovered.

