Suspect arrested after armed robbery in Spartanburg County

Isaiah Quimby
Isaiah Quimby(Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect is in custody after an armed robbery on Thursday evening.

Deputies were called to the Citgo Corner Mart on Chesnee Highway around 4:55 p.m. They identified the suspect as 24-year-old Isaiah Martin Quimby of Charlotte, who was spotted at a nearby motel.

When deputies arrested Quimby, they said he confessed to the robbery. He is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a stolen pistol.

All of the stolen money was recovered.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dozens of South Carolina churches separating from United Methodist Church
28 Upstate churches set to leave United Methodist Church
A foster-turned-adoptive mother got the chance to watch her two sons graduate high school.
Foster-turned-adoptive mother watches her sons walk across stage at graduation
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop
Coroner: 16-year-old drowned trying to help child at Huntington Beach State Park
Officials explain ‘loud boom’ heard in part of Upstate

Latest News

Journey and Crew, two horses rescued in an animal cruelty case in Spartanburg County, are now...
Horses recovering after major rescue in Spartanburg County
Horses recovering one year after major rescue in Upstate
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home
Carlos Lamont Willingham
Arrest made following bomb threat at plant in Pickens County