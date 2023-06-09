Upstate World War II veteran visits Normandy on D-Day anniversary

WWII Veteran returns
WWII Veteran returns
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jun. 9, 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate World War II veteran returned to the Upstate Thursday night following a trip to Normandy honoring the 79th anniversary of D-Day.

Sgt. George F. Reimeier was one of the 43 WWII veterans who boarded the flight from Atlanta to Normandy last week.

Reitmeier joined the Army in June 1943 and arrived in England in November 1943.

During his time overseas he was assigned to F Company, 264th Infantry Regiment, 66th Infantry Division, and spent time-fighting for the Battle of the Bulge. Reitmeier also spent time in the Ardennes, the Lorient sector of Brittany, France and Austria before he eventually returned home in 1946.

Reitmeier returned to Greenville-Spartanburg Airport Thursday night.

