Woman pleads guilty to assaulting infants at Charleston daycare

A woman accused of assaulting infants at a West Ashley daycare will not have to spend any time in prison.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Tina Nye was ordered to serve an 8-year suspended sentence which means she won’t be in prison.

However, she was put on probation for 5 years by a judge.

An affidavit from an incident states Nye assaulted infants between 3 and 5 months old.

Authorities say security video from the daycare’s infant room showed Nye holding the victim upside

down by the legs and repeatedly shaking them in a violent manner without any support to the head or neck.

The video also showed her spanking the child.

Nye was given credit for time served of 79 days.

