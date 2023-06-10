14-year-old teen injured after shooting Columbia

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 2:01 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department (CPD) is investigating a shooting at the 3200 block of Rosewood Drive Saturday afternoon where a 14-year-old teen was injured.

Police said a man was detained. The teen was found with a non-life-threatening injury to the lower body.

CPD reported investigators deemed the incident as accidental after the teen found a lawfully owned gun inside a relative’s truck that is believed to have been left unlocked by mistake.

(1/2) #ColumbiaPDSC Update to the non-fatal shooting on Rosewood Dr. The person injured is a 14-yr-old male. Investigators have deemed the incident as accidental after the teen found a lawfully owned gun inside a relative’s truck. It’s believed the truck was unlocked by mistake.

