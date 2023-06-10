Boston police officer shot during robbery; 2 other officers injured

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A Boston police officer was shot multiple times when he responded to a robbery in Roxbury, officials said.

The officer was taken to the hospital Friday night with injuries that were not life-threatening, Police Commissioner Michael Cox said at a news conference. Two other officers also were injured, but not from gunfire, he said.

“The officer approached the suspect, who was armed with a firearm, and he was fired upon several times, being struck multiple times,” said Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

The suspect was arrested, he said.

“Thank goodness that officer who was struck multiple times is still with us,” Cox said. “This just goes to show the difficult work that officers deal with daily.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
David Whitmire Jr.
Deputies seize guns, cash, fentanyl during search in Anderson Co.
Angela Childers
Report: Woman charged in meth trafficking ring used drugs in home detention
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
SLED investigating misconduct, larceny allegations involving Oconee Co. deputy

Latest News

A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting a Boston police officer multiple times. (WCVB)
Boston police officer shot during robbery
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
LIVE BLOG: South Carolina fighting to avoid elimination in Super Regionals Game 2
Spartanburg’s UpLift Outreach Center expanding services with grant from Mary Black Foundation
Spartanburg’s UpLift Outreach Center expanding services with grant from Mary Black Foundation
Roses lay at the playground after a knife attack Thursday, June 8, 2023 in Annecy, French Alps....
French stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder as injured toddlers remain hospitalized