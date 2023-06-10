Officials investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the driver of a 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on I-385 when they veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Officials say the driver died on scene.

