Officials investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash.

Troopers say the crash happened just before 10:45 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say the driver of a 1996 Toyota 4Runner was traveling north on I-385 when they veered off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Officials say the driver died on scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we work to learn more details.

