One dead after plane crashes near Orangeburg Municipal Airport

Plane crash
Plane crash(MGN)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero and Ty Wilson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a single-engine Beech BE-35 crashed near the Orangeburg Municipal Airport.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), who are conducting the investigation, the aircraft crashed in field 11 miles north of Orangeburg Municipal Airport after the pilot declared an emergency and reported engine failure.

The NTSB reported the airplane was destroyed by post-accident fire. There was one person on board who suffered fatal injuries, NTSB stated.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported the crash happened Saturday around 10:20 a.m.

The aircraft took off from Lowcountry Regional Airport in Walterboro, with one person on board, FAA stated.

In a preliminary statement, FAA officials said the aircraft was heading to the Columbia Metropolitan Airport. The FAA sent another preliminary statement later in the day that said the aircraft was headed to Jim Hamilton – LB Owens Airport in Columbia.

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the incident. The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were also called to assist.

The NTSB said an investigator is expected to arrive on-site Saturday night to begin the on-scene portion of the investigation where they will document the accident site, airplane, and gather witness statements and any surveillance video that may have captured any part of the accident flight.

A preliminary report detailing the facts and circumstances of the accident is expected in two to three weeks, the NTSB stated. The final report, including the probable cause and any contributing factors, is expected in 12-24 months.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Macaroni and Cheese
Macaroni & Cheese: Dogs dumped from truck looking for foster home again
James Beavers
Report: Man wrongly believed family held hostage, kicked in door of Upstate home
Buster, who has been at the Greenville Humane Society for more than 215 days, is looking for...
‘A little bit weird’: Dog at Greenville shelter for 215+ days needs home
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Colleton Fire and the Colleton County...
Mother charged with murder after 6-year-old’s body pulled from Edisto River
Angela Childers
Report: Woman charged in meth trafficking ring used drugs in home detention

Latest News

Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
One injured in shooting, Greenville Co. Sheriffs investigating
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Couple to get married on main stage of Carolina Country Music Fest
Officials investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
Gamecocks baseball gets set for Friday night series opener
LIVE BLOG: South Carolina fighting to avoid elimination in Super Regionals Game 2