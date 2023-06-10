One injured in shooting, Greenville Co. Sheriffs investigating

Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.
Savannah Police are investigating after a fatal early morning shooting Saturday.(WTOC)
By Anna Arinder
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after one person was shot in the parking lot of 2711 Anderson Rd.

Investigators tell Fox Carolina it happened just after 3:00 p.m. When they arrived they found the female victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. So far no details have been released on a suspect.

